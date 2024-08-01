Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 3,241 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,396,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

