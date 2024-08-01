Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, insider Philip M. Hopper 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Philip M. Hopper 1,023 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $14.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,126.34. 498,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,026.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,050.28. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

