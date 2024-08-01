Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 2,341 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 49.3% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,199 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 105,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.64.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,639,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,154. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

