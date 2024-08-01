Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 579 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.44. 1,416,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.86. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.