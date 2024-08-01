Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $359.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

MBIN opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 17th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

