Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $570.00 at Truist Financial

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $535.00 to $570.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.37.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $518.01 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $542.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.93, for a total transaction of $218,505.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.93, for a total value of $218,505.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,186.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,175 shares of company stock valued at $154,616,712 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 122.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

