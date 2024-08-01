Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $643.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $562.00 to $643.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s current price.

META has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.66.

NASDAQ:META opened at $474.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $542.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $493.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.38.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.93, for a total value of $218,505.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,186.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $535,549.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,130,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,175 shares of company stock worth $154,616,712 over the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

