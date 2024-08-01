Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $475.26 and last traded at $472.04. Approximately 4,377,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 16,043,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $463.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.93, for a total value of $218,505.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.93, for a total transaction of $218,505.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,186.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,175 shares of company stock worth $154,616,712 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $218,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,935,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

