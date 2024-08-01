Methanex’s (MEOH) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

MEOH traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 18,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Methanex has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Methanex had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Methanex by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

