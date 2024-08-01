MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFA. StockNews.com downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.86 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. MFA Financial has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $11.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,749.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,946,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,582,000 after acquiring an additional 163,555 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,779,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,692 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $860,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

