MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.50. 2,268,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,437. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

