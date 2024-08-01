Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $1,407,352.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,108,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, July 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $1,411,962.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $1,346,947.56.

On Monday, July 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $1,398,450.60.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $1,433,978.16.

On Monday, July 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $1,431,514.28.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $1,376,037.24.

On Monday, July 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $1,450,986.88.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $1,354,736.60.

On Monday, June 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $1,303,074.60.

On Friday, June 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,267,149.64.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $3.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,196. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $152.34 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of -283.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Atlassian by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,072,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.