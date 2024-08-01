Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mid Penn Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ MPB traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $28.10. 39,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,601. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $468.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 116,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 80,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

