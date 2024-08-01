MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Receives $15.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

MFIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

MFIC opened at $14.20 on Friday. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $926.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIC. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 164,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,514,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,932,000 after purchasing an additional 226,313 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.