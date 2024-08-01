Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Miller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter worth $439,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1,404.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 53,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Miller Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MLR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.08. 11,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,181. The stock has a market cap of $780.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $69.30.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $349.87 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.41%.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.