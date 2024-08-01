Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 746,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,659,032 shares.The stock last traded at $7.64 and had previously closed at $7.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $239.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $131,492.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,383.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $234,954.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,050,517 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,082.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $131,492.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,383.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,444 shares of company stock valued at $443,472 over the last 90 days. 70.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at $84,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

