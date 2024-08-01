Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Mohawk Industries from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.42.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $161.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.95. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $164.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De 1,118 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $68,050,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,543,000 after acquiring an additional 317,278 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 500,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after acquiring an additional 168,401 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 816,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after acquiring an additional 149,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 256,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 131,076 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.