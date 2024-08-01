MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Position Decreased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,893.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,156,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,713. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.64. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.74.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

