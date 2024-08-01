Montchanin Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LB Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

SPXU traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,206,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869,661. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.