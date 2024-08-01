Montchanin Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,590 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,590 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Adobe comprises about 1.3% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 615.5% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 15.0% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $546.41. 2,072,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,357. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $521.69 and a 200 day moving average of $529.40. The company has a market cap of $242.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

