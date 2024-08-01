Montchanin Asset Management LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 108,712 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 894,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,455 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,300,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 65,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.71. 5,232,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

