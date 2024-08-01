Montchanin Asset Management LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2024

Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFGFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 108,712 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 894,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,455 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,300,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 65,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.71. 5,232,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFGGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.