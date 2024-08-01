Montchanin Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EQT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in EQT by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in EQT by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in EQT by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $75,387,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.59. 8,138,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,166,990. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

