Montchanin Asset Management LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,855 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in EOG Resources by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,936 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

EOG stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.06. 3,083,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,165. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

