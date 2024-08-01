Montchanin Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,979 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 4.5% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,237,877,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,401,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,218 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,080,000 after purchasing an additional 837,461 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,272.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 434,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,946,000 after purchasing an additional 416,545 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. UBS Group dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $505.78. 1,892,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,800. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, insider Reshma Kewalramani 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Reshma Kewalramani 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total value of $1,015,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,664.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,128 shares of company stock valued at $22,839,005. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

