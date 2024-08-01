Moonbeam Reaches Market Cap of $167.57 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $167.57 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00039406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013750 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008931 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,130,249,721 coins and its circulating supply is 889,111,748 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

