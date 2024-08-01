Morpheus.Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $25.61 Million (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000846 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $25.61 million and $345,379.41 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 0.51092136 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $236,190.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars.

