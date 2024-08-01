Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 392.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,285,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9,756.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard G. Steele 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $456.48. 674,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,154. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $462.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.