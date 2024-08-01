Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,824 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $801,346,000 after buying an additional 76,460 shares in the last quarter. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $72,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after buying an additional 245,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.82.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,759. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.08. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

