Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 227 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in GoDaddy by 94.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after buying an additional 928,273 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7,379.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after buying an additional 714,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $75,855,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDDY stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,778. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $148.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.59.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.92.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $555,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,300,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $555,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,300,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $942,464.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,128,698.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,385,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

