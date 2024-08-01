Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.220-13.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.8 billion-$10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.7 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.22-13.30 EPS.

NYSE MSI traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $398.58. 799,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,674. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $403.53.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $374.57.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

