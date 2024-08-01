MSA Safety Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

MSA Safety has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. MSA Safety has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

MSA Safety Price Performance

NYSE:MSA traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.90. 118,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,638. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.42 and its 200-day moving average is $183.44. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $147.35 and a twelve month high of $200.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Vartanian & Pamel A. Nishan 6,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,117. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Vartanian & Pamel A. Nishan 6,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Articles

