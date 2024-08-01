MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on August 15th

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of MTY traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$45.56. 28,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$42.19 and a 52-week high of C$67.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTY. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.29.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

