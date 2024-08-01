MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on August 15th

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 0.0 %

MTY stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$45.56. 28,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,284. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$42.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTY shares. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.29.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Further Reading

