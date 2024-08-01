Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Murphy USA Stock Performance
Murphy USA stock traded up $10.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $514.98. 348,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $282.49 and a 12 month high of $520.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $470.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.96.
Murphy USA Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.33.
About Murphy USA
Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.
