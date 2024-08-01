Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA stock traded up $10.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $514.98. 348,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $282.49 and a 12 month high of $520.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $470.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.96.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.33.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

