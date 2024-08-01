MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. MVB Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million.
MVB Financial Trading Down 1.6 %
MVBF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.05. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
MVB Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.
MVB Financial Company Profile
MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.
