MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. MVB Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million.

MVB Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

MVBF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.05. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MVBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of MVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

