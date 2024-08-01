MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 9.28%.

MVB Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $306.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $27.23.

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MVBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of MVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

