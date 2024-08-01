MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 9.28%.
MVB Financial Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $306.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $27.23.
MVB Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MVB Financial
MVB Financial Company Profile
MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MVB Financial
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.