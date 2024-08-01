Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $853.7 million-$894.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $915.8 million.

Shares of Myers Industries stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $15.64. 201,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.75. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

