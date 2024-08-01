Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,453,619.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,064,851.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,453,619.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,064,851.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,035,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,961,000 after purchasing an additional 81,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,446 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,933,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,315,000 after purchasing an additional 89,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

