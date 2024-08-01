Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
Read Our Latest Report on Myriad Genetics
Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,035,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,961,000 after purchasing an additional 81,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,446 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,933,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,315,000 after purchasing an additional 89,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.
Myriad Genetics Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $28.90.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Myriad Genetics
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.