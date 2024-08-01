Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Down 9.7%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 432,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,144,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

