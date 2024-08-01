National Bank Financial Weighs in on CAE Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a report released on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAE. National Bankshares reduced their target price on CAE from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Desjardins lowered their target price on CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.90.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$25.12 on Thursday. CAE has a 1 year low of C$23.74 and a 1 year high of C$33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.46.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. CAE had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

