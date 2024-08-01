National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 1.0 %

NFG traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.19. 773,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

