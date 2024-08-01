Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.312 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GQI traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,961. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $88.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF alerts:

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (GQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming for total returns by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks deemed high-quality while enhancing income through ELNs. GQI was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Natixis.

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.