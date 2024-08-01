NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Trading Down 8.1%

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) dropped 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 332.30 ($4.27) and last traded at GBX 338.40 ($4.35). Approximately 45,969,732 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 27,634,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368.10 ($4.74).

NWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.63) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.24) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.76) to GBX 420 ($5.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 330.63 ($4.25).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 321.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 280.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 724.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,617.02%.

In other news, insider Patrick Flynn bought 974 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £3,077.84 ($3,959.15). 27.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

