Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $53.56 on Thursday. FormFactor has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $63.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,767,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $278,332.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,338.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,394 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after acquiring an additional 862,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 91.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,636,000 after acquiring an additional 612,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $21,454,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $15,484,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,622,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,074,000 after acquiring an additional 154,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

