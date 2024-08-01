Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PERI. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Perion Network Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The company has a market cap of $420.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 17.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Stories

