NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NRDS

NerdWallet Stock Performance

NRDS stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.81. 676,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,983. NerdWallet has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $918.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 1.46.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. NerdWallet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NerdWallet

In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $80,788.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,099 shares in the company, valued at $494,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,341,971 shares in the company, valued at $34,333,294.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $80,788.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,556.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.