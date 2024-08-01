NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.93 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. NerdWallet updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

NerdWallet Price Performance

NRDS traded down $3.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,127. The firm has a market cap of $889.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. NerdWallet has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $17.30.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRDS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,341,971 shares in the company, valued at $34,333,294.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,341,971 shares in the company, valued at $34,333,294.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $80,788.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,556.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.