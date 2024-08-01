Nervos Network Price Down 16.6% This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $441.89 million and $18.81 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,387.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.27 or 0.00631474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00106032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00032889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00241589 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00042061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00072118 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,363,709,376 coins and its circulating supply is 44,664,475,368 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.