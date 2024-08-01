Netcapital Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, August 2nd (NASDAQ:NCPL)

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. The 1-70 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 2nd.

Netcapital Stock Down 16.4 %

NCPL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,877,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,383. Netcapital has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.54.

Get Netcapital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netcapital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Netcapital stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.03% of Netcapital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.