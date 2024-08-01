New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Acquires Shares of 2,063 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.31. 8,213,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,650. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.84.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.